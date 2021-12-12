Rockland Trust Co. Raises Stock Position in Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS)

Rockland Trust Co. boosted its holdings in Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS) by 36.2% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,758 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after purchasing an additional 467 shares during the quarter. Rockland Trust Co.’s holdings in Skyworks Solutions were worth $290,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Tompkins Financial Corp bought a new position in shares of Skyworks Solutions during the 3rd quarter valued at about $45,000. Liberty Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Liberty Capital Management Inc. now owns 8,684 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,431,000 after purchasing an additional 129 shares during the last quarter. Cambiar Investors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Cambiar Investors LLC now owns 208,888 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $34,421,000 after purchasing an additional 1,071 shares during the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its holdings in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 93.5% during the 3rd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 211,595 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $35,365,000 after purchasing an additional 102,260 shares during the last quarter. Finally, YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 9.7% during the 3rd quarter. YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC now owns 2,061 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $340,000 after purchasing an additional 182 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.55% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Summit Insights downgraded shares of Skyworks Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Robert W. Baird downgraded shares of Skyworks Solutions from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $220.00 to $165.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. Mizuho increased their price target on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $215.00 to $218.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, B. Riley lowered their price target on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $245.00 to $210.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 5th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $211.42.

In related news, CEO Liam Griffin sold 10,000 shares of Skyworks Solutions stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.32, for a total transaction of $1,533,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, SVP Carlos S. Bori sold 10,847 shares of Skyworks Solutions stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.60, for a total transaction of $1,796,263.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 58,465 shares of company stock worth $9,410,423. Corporate insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:SWKS opened at $162.48 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $26.87 billion, a PE ratio of 18.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.11. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $161.31 and its 200-day simple moving average is $173.48. Skyworks Solutions, Inc. has a one year low of $137.94 and a one year high of $204.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 3.01 and a current ratio of 4.35.

Skyworks Solutions (NASDAQ:SWKS) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $2.62 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.27 by $0.35. The business had revenue of $1.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.30 billion. Skyworks Solutions had a net margin of 29.33% and a return on equity of 32.70%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 37.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.59 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Skyworks Solutions, Inc. will post 10.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 23rd will be given a dividend of $0.56 per share. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.38%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 22nd. Skyworks Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.97%.

About Skyworks Solutions

Skyworks Solutions, Inc engages in the design, development, and manufacture of proprietary semiconductor products. Its product portfolio includes amplifiers, attenuators, circulators, demodulators, detectors, diodes, directional couplers, front-end modules, hybrids, isolators, lighting and display solutions, mixers, modulators, optocouplers, optoisolators, phase shifters, synthesizers, power dividers and combiners, receivers, switches, and technical ceramics.

