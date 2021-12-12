Rockland Trust Co. Has $228,000 Stock Position in Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR)

Rockland Trust Co. increased its holdings in shares of Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR) by 4.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,400 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 196 shares during the period. Rockland Trust Co.’s holdings in Carrier Global were worth $228,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Financial Insights Inc. acquired a new stake in Carrier Global in the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Heritage Wealth Advisors grew its stake in Carrier Global by 2,800.0% in the second quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 725 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares during the period. Orion Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Carrier Global in the third quarter valued at approximately $39,000. West Branch Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Carrier Global in the second quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Finally, Isthmus Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Carrier Global in the second quarter valued at approximately $51,000. 83.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Carrier Global stock opened at $55.51 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $54.23 and its 200 day simple moving average is $52.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $48.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 0.96. Carrier Global Co. has a 12 month low of $34.21 and a 12 month high of $58.89. The company has a current ratio of 1.86, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32.

Carrier Global (NYSE:CARR) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $5.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.38 billion. Carrier Global had a return on equity of 27.46% and a net margin of 11.08%. The business’s revenue was up 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.67 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Carrier Global Co. will post 2.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 23rd will be paid a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 22nd. This is a positive change from Carrier Global’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.08%. Carrier Global’s payout ratio is presently 19.12%.

In other Carrier Global news, insider Jurgen Timperman sold 33,036 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.05, for a total value of $1,851,667.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

CARR has been the subject of a number of research reports. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on Carrier Global in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $51.00 price objective for the company. Wolfe Research cut Carrier Global from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $58.00 to $61.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 7th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Carrier Global from $54.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Zacks Investment Research cut Carrier Global from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $55.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on Carrier Global from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 4th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $55.88.

Carrier Global Corporation provides heating, ventilating, and air conditioning (HVAC), refrigeration, fire, security, and building automation technologies worldwide. It operates through three segments: HVAC, Refrigeration, and Fire & Security. The HVAC segment provides products, controls, services, and solutions to meet the heating and cooling needs of residential and commercial customers.

