Rockland Trust Co. Boosts Holdings in Old Republic International Co. (NYSE:ORI)

Rockland Trust Co. grew its holdings in Old Republic International Co. (NYSE:ORI) by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 14,638 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 586 shares during the quarter. Rockland Trust Co.’s holdings in Old Republic International were worth $339,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Twin Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Old Republic International by 9.0% in the second quarter. Twin Capital Management Inc. now owns 122,738 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $3,057,000 after purchasing an additional 10,090 shares during the period. WINTON GROUP Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Old Republic International by 71.4% in the second quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 77,484 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,930,000 after purchasing an additional 32,279 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its stake in Old Republic International by 13,593.3% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,265,120 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $31,514,000 after acquiring an additional 1,255,881 shares during the last quarter. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY lifted its stake in Old Republic International by 2.2% in the second quarter. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY now owns 2,378,834 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $59,257,000 after acquiring an additional 50,561 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amundi purchased a new position in Old Republic International in the second quarter worth approximately $35,710,000. 72.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, insider Aldo C. Zucaro sold 28,280 shares of Old Republic International stock in a transaction on Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.36, for a total value of $745,460.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Michael Denard Kennedy acquired 1,830 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 8th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $24.67 per share, for a total transaction of $45,146.10. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought a total of 2,330 shares of company stock worth $57,601 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

ORI stock opened at $24.72 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. Old Republic International Co. has a twelve month low of $17.94 and a twelve month high of $26.69. The company’s 50 day moving average is $25.01 and its two-hundred day moving average is $25.03. The stock has a market cap of $7.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.19 and a beta of 0.87.

Old Republic International (NYSE:ORI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The insurance provider reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.19. Old Republic International had a net margin of 15.78% and a return on equity of 13.87%. The company had revenue of $2.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.86 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.62 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Old Republic International Co. will post 2.9 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 6th will be issued a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 3rd. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.56%. Old Republic International’s payout ratio is 18.49%.

ORI has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Old Republic International from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Old Republic International from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $30.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd.

About Old Republic International

Old Republic International Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the business of insurance underwriting. It operates through the following segments: General Insurance, Title Insurance, and Republic Financial Indemnity Group (RFIG) Run-off Business. The General Insurance segment involves in the provision of property and liability insurance to commercial clients.

