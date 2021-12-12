Rockhopper Exploration (LON:RKH) Earns “Speculative Buy” Rating from Canaccord Genuity

Canaccord Genuity restated their speculative buy rating on shares of Rockhopper Exploration (LON:RKH) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have a GBX 10 ($0.13) price objective on the stock.

Separately, Peel Hunt reiterated a hold rating and set a GBX 5 ($0.07) price target on shares of Rockhopper Exploration in a research note on Wednesday.

Shares of RKH stock opened at GBX 8.10 ($0.11) on Wednesday. Rockhopper Exploration has a 1 year low of GBX 4.50 ($0.06) and a 1 year high of GBX 12.50 ($0.17). The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 5.73 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 7.92. The firm has a market capitalization of £37.14 million and a P/E ratio of -3.68. The company has a current ratio of 4.99, a quick ratio of 4.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90.

Rockhopper Exploration plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an oil and gas exploration and production company primarily in the United Kingdom. It engages in the exploration, appraisal, and exploitation of its oil and gas acreage primarily in the North Falkland Basin and the Greater Mediterranean region.

