RocketLab (NASDAQ:RKLB) Shares Up 3.8%

RocketLab (NASDAQ:RKLB)’s stock price shot up 3.8% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as 13.03 and last traded at 13.00. 24,134 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 2,345,586 shares. The stock had previously closed at 12.53.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on RKLB. Cowen began coverage on RocketLab in a research report on Monday, September 13th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $18.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded RocketLab from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Bank of America began coverage on RocketLab in a research report on Tuesday, November 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price target on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on RocketLab in a research report on Friday, September 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $18.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of RocketLab in a research note on Thursday, September 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $22.00 target price for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of 21.60.

Get RocketLab alerts:

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 10.64 and a current ratio of 11.14. The company’s 50 day moving average price is 14.19.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in RKLB. Tsfg LLC bought a new position in RocketLab during the third quarter worth about $35,000. Sanders Morris Harris LLC bought a new position in RocketLab during the third quarter worth about $397,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors bought a new position in RocketLab during the third quarter worth about $48,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in RocketLab during the third quarter worth about $671,000. Finally, Penn Davis Mcfarland Inc. bought a new position in shares of RocketLab in the third quarter valued at approximately $161,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 39.47% of the company’s stock.

About RocketLab (NASDAQ:RKLB)

Rocket Lab and Vector entered into a definitive merger agreement.

Further Reading: Balance Sheet

Receive News & Ratings for RocketLab Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RocketLab and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.