Robinhood Markets (NASDAQ:HOOD) Hits New 52-Week Low After Insider Selling

Robinhood Markets, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOOD) shares reached a new 52-week low on Friday following insider selling activity. The company traded as low as $20.58 and last traded at $20.84, with a volume of 167450 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $21.91.

Specifically, CFO Jason Warnick sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.71, for a total transaction of $454,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Baiju Bhatt sold 120,651 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.86, for a total transaction of $4,205,893.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 424,683 shares of company stock worth $13,007,901.

HOOD has been the subject of several analyst reports. Rosenblatt Securities lowered their target price on shares of Robinhood Markets from $55.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Robinhood Markets from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on shares of Robinhood Markets from $56.00 to $42.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. KeyCorp decreased their price objective on shares of Robinhood Markets from $55.00 to $50.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, JMP Securities assumed coverage on shares of Robinhood Markets in a report on Monday, August 23rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $58.00 price objective for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $45.24.

The company has a 50 day moving average of $33.93.

Robinhood Markets (NASDAQ:HOOD) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The company reported ($2.06) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.37) by ($0.69). Robinhood Markets had a negative return on equity of 282.13% and a negative net margin of 183.63%. The firm had revenue of $364.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $437.55 million. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Robinhood Markets, Inc. will post -0.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. NEA Management Company LLC purchased a new position in shares of Robinhood Markets in the third quarter worth $3,148,358,000. Thrive Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Robinhood Markets in the third quarter valued at $858,893,000. Dragoneer Investment Group LLC bought a new stake in Robinhood Markets in the third quarter valued at $325,845,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in Robinhood Markets in the third quarter valued at $192,573,000. Finally, Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. bought a new stake in Robinhood Markets in the third quarter valued at $195,045,000. 9.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Robinhood Markets Company Profile (NASDAQ:HOOD)

Robinhood Markets, Inc operates financial services platform in the United States. Its platform allows users to invest in stocks, exchange-traded funds (ETFs), options, gold, and cryptocurrencies. The company also offers various learning and education solutions comprise Snacks, a digest of business news stories; Learn, which is a collection of approximately 650 articles, including guides, feature tutorials, and financial dictionary; Newsfeeds that offer access to free premium news from various sites, such as Barron’s, Reuters, and The Wall Street Journal; and lists, which allow users to create custom watchlists to monitor securities, ETFs, and cryptocurrencies, as well as cash management services.

