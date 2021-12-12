Robert W. Baird Lowers AeroVironment (NASDAQ:AVAV) Price Target to $72.00

AeroVironment (NASDAQ:AVAV) had its price target lowered by Robert W. Baird from $120.00 to $72.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Robert W. Baird currently has an outperform rating on the aerospace company’s stock.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on the company. Imperial Capital assumed coverage on AeroVironment in a report on Friday, August 27th. They set an in-line rating and a $120.00 price objective for the company. Canaccord Genuity lowered AeroVironment from a buy rating to a hold rating and cut their price target for the stock from $140.00 to $64.00 in a report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research raised AeroVironment from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on AeroVironment from $95.00 to $65.00 and set a sector perform rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, AeroVironment has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $96.14.

Shares of AVAV opened at $63.07 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $86.45 and a 200 day moving average of $95.80. AeroVironment has a 12 month low of $53.50 and a 12 month high of $143.71. The company has a market capitalization of $1.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3,151.92 and a beta of 0.38. The company has a current ratio of 3.59, a quick ratio of 3.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30.

AeroVironment (NASDAQ:AVAV) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, December 7th. The aerospace company reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.16. AeroVironment had a positive return on equity of 7.62% and a negative net margin of 0.07%. The business had revenue of $122.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $131.77 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.48 earnings per share. AeroVironment’s revenue was up 31.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that AeroVironment will post 1.33 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Chairman Timothy E. Conver sold 6,000 shares of AeroVironment stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.23, for a total transaction of $523,380.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 7.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bbva USA purchased a new stake in AeroVironment during the second quarter valued at about $25,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in AeroVironment during the second quarter valued at about $25,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. purchased a new stake in AeroVironment during the second quarter valued at about $37,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. purchased a new stake in AeroVironment during the third quarter valued at about $54,000. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its position in AeroVironment by 20.0% during the second quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 757 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $76,000 after purchasing an additional 126 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.77% of the company’s stock.

AeroVironment, Inc engages in the design, development, production, support and operation of unmanned aircraft systems and electric transportation solutions. The company was founded by Paul B. MacCready, Jr. in July 1971 and is headquartered in Arlington, VA.

