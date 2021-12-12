Robert Half International Inc. (NYSE:RHI) Shares Purchased by Private Advisor Group LLC

Private Advisor Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Robert Half International Inc. (NYSE:RHI) by 86.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,273 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,901 shares during the quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in Robert Half International were worth $629,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its position in Robert Half International by 152,966.7% during the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 18,368 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,634,000 after acquiring an additional 18,356 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC boosted its position in Robert Half International by 5.4% during the second quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 151,055 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $13,439,000 after acquiring an additional 7,796 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL raised its stake in Robert Half International by 1.7% during the second quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 63,408 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $5,641,000 after purchasing an additional 1,083 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its stake in Robert Half International by 108.5% during the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 30,258 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,692,000 after purchasing an additional 15,749 shares during the period. Finally, First Horizon Corp raised its stake in Robert Half International by 3.1% during the second quarter. First Horizon Corp now owns 100,512 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $8,942,000 after purchasing an additional 2,995 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.40% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Robert W. Glass sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.84, for a total transaction of $589,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 2.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities analysts have commented on RHI shares. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of Robert Half International from $122.00 to $133.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Robert Half International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $119.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 25th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Robert Half International from $118.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $103.71.

Robert Half International stock opened at $109.55 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $112.29 and its 200-day simple moving average is $101.40. The company has a market capitalization of $12.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.41 and a beta of 1.56. Robert Half International Inc. has a 1 year low of $60.47 and a 1 year high of $120.83.

Robert Half International (NYSE:RHI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 21st. The business services provider reported $1.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.40 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $1.71 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.65 billion. Robert Half International had a net margin of 8.76% and a return on equity of 42.19%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.67 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Robert Half International Inc. will post 5.29 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 24th will be paid a dividend of $0.38 per share. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.39%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 23rd. Robert Half International’s payout ratio is currently 32.48%.

Robert Half International Profile

Robert Half International, Inc engages in the provision of staffing and risk consulting services. It operates through the following segments: Temporary and Consultant Staffing, Permanent Placement Staffing and Risk Consulting & Internal Audit Services. The Temporary and Consultant Staffing segment offers staffing in the accounting and finance, administrative and office, information technology, legal, advertising, marketing, and web design fields.

