Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. Trims Stock Holdings in Argan, Inc. (NYSE:AGX)

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. trimmed its holdings in Argan, Inc. (NYSE:AGX) by 4.2% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 14,140 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 614 shares during the quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V.’s holdings in Argan were worth $617,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in AGX. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Argan by 92.3% during the 2nd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,927 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $92,000 after purchasing an additional 925 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc grew its position in shares of Argan by 8.7% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 3,399 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $162,000 after purchasing an additional 273 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in shares of Argan by 7.5% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,888 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $185,000 after purchasing an additional 271 shares in the last quarter. Penn Mutual Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Argan during the 2nd quarter valued at $214,000. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its position in shares of Argan by 98,160.0% during the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 4,913 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $235,000 after purchasing an additional 4,908 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.02% of the company’s stock.

AGX opened at $37.51 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $42.92 and a 200-day moving average price of $45.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $589.66 million, a P/E ratio of 13.12 and a beta of 0.55. Argan, Inc. has a one year low of $37.48 and a one year high of $55.99.

Argan (NYSE:AGX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 8th. The construction company reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.31. Argan had a net margin of 9.10% and a return on equity of 13.57%.

In other Argan news, Chairman William F. Griffin, Jr. sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.25, for a total value of $132,750.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Chairman William F. Griffin, Jr. sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.30, for a total transaction of $443,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 15,000 shares of company stock valued at $663,850 over the last ninety days. 8.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Argan, Inc operates as a holding company, which engages in the provision of consulting, engineering, procurement, construction, commissioning, operations, and maintenance services to the power generation and renewable energy. It operates through the following segments: Power Services, Telecom Services, Industrial Services, and Others.

