Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. Sells 3,949 Shares of Deckers Outdoor Co. (NYSE:DECK)

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. reduced its holdings in Deckers Outdoor Co. (NYSE:DECK) by 75.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,299 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 3,949 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V.’s holdings in Deckers Outdoor were worth $468,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Atticus Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Deckers Outdoor during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $36,000. GeoWealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Deckers Outdoor during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $73,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Deckers Outdoor by 24.5% during the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 203 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $78,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Huntington National Bank grew its holdings in shares of Deckers Outdoor by 208.4% during the 2nd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 256 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $98,000 after purchasing an additional 173 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Corsicana & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Deckers Outdoor during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $108,000. 96.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on DECK. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Deckers Outdoor in a report on Tuesday, November 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $525.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered Deckers Outdoor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $387.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, October 4th. Wedbush started coverage on Deckers Outdoor in a research note on Monday, October 4th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $390.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $500.00 price target on shares of Deckers Outdoor in a research note on Friday, September 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $460.42.

Deckers Outdoor stock opened at $389.83 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $10.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.09 and a beta of 0.78. The business’s fifty day moving average is $395.32 and its two-hundred day moving average is $392.43. Deckers Outdoor Co. has a 52 week low of $276.70 and a 52 week high of $451.49.

Deckers Outdoor (NYSE:DECK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The textile maker reported $3.66 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.68 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $721.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $758.79 million. Deckers Outdoor had a return on equity of 30.04% and a net margin of 15.33%. Deckers Outdoor’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $3.58 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Deckers Outdoor Co. will post 15.08 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CFO Steven J. Fasching sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $450.00, for a total transaction of $450,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Wendy W. Yang sold 14,383 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $420.94, for a total value of $6,054,380.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 23,558 shares of company stock worth $9,725,941. Insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Deckers Outdoor Corp. engages in the business of designing, marketing, and distributing footwear, apparel, and accessories developed for both everyday casual lifestyle use and high performance activities. It operates through the following segments: UGG Brand, HOKA Brand, Teva Brand, Sanuk Brand, Other Brands, and Direct-to-Consumer.

