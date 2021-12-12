Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. Decreases Stock Holdings in TTEC Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTEC)

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. trimmed its position in shares of TTEC Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTEC) by 33.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 2,865 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 1,408 shares during the quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V.’s holdings in TTEC were worth $268,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. AdvisorNet Financial Inc acquired a new position in shares of TTEC during the third quarter valued at about $33,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its holdings in shares of TTEC by 1,900.0% during the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 480 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 456 shares in the last quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of TTEC during the second quarter valued at about $62,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of TTEC by 251.3% during the second quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 664 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $68,000 after acquiring an additional 475 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in shares of TTEC during the second quarter valued at about $128,000. 35.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TTEC has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of TTEC from $104.00 to $100.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 11th. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of TTEC in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, TTEC has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $113.80.

Shares of NASDAQ:TTEC opened at $85.85 on Friday. TTEC Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $70.39 and a twelve month high of $113.37. The company’s 50 day moving average is $90.90 and its 200 day moving average is $98.43. The company has a current ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59. The company has a market cap of $4.03 billion, a PE ratio of 26.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 0.84.

TTEC (NASDAQ:TTEC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The business services provider reported $1.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.34. TTEC had a net margin of 7.02% and a return on equity of 34.52%. The company had revenue of $566.73 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $567.00 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.90 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that TTEC Holdings, Inc. will post 3.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 8th were issued a dividend of $0.47 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 1%. This is a positive change from TTEC’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.43. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 7th. TTEC’s payout ratio is 28.48%.

TTEC Holdings, Inc is a digital global customer experience technology and services company. It focuses on the design, implementation and delivery of transformative solutions for many of brands. The firm operates through the following segments: TTEC Digital and TTEC Engage. The TTEC Digital segment provides design, build and operate tech-enabled, insight-driven CX solutions.

