Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. Cuts Stock Holdings in Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN)

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. reduced its position in shares of Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN) by 87.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 24,954 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 181,269 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V.’s holdings in Huntington Bancshares were worth $386,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Kestra Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in Huntington Bancshares by 38.7% during the third quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 115,240 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,782,000 after purchasing an additional 32,146 shares in the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors increased its holdings in Huntington Bancshares by 21.2% in the third quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 45,939 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $710,000 after buying an additional 8,025 shares in the last quarter. Epiq Partners LLC increased its holdings in Huntington Bancshares by 683.3% in the third quarter. Epiq Partners LLC now owns 458,770 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $7,093,000 after buying an additional 400,201 shares in the last quarter. Fulcrum Asset Management LLP purchased a new position in Huntington Bancshares in the third quarter valued at about $616,000. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its holdings in Huntington Bancshares by 52.0% in the third quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 38,250 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $591,000 after buying an additional 13,088 shares in the last quarter. 76.81% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Huntington Bancshares stock opened at $15.27 on Friday. Huntington Bancshares Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $12.00 and a fifty-two week high of $16.91. The business’s fifty day moving average is $15.93 and its two-hundred day moving average is $15.16. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The firm has a market cap of $22.09 billion, a PE ratio of 11.15, a P/E/G ratio of 0.40 and a beta of 1.27.

Huntington Bancshares (NASDAQ:HBAN) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The bank reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by ($0.14). The business had revenue of $1.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.69 billion. Huntington Bancshares had a net margin of 30.72% and a return on equity of 13.28%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.27 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Huntington Bancshares Incorporated will post 1.55 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, December 17th will be paid a $0.155 dividend. This is a positive change from Huntington Bancshares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. This represents a $0.62 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 16th. Huntington Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio is presently 43.80%.

In other news, Director Kenneth J. Phelan purchased 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 3rd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $15.71 per share, for a total transaction of $314,200.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel Jana J. Litsey sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.75, for a total value of $100,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 343,529 shares of company stock valued at $5,503,706 over the last quarter. Insiders own 1.04% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Huntington Bancshares from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, December 6th. Wolfe Research cut shares of Huntington Bancshares from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $20.00 to $18.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Huntington Bancshares in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Huntington Bancshares from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Huntington Bancshares from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, September 17th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $16.80.

Huntington Bancshares Profile

Huntington Bancshares, Inc operates as a bank holding company. It provides commercial and consumer banking services, mortgage banking services, automobile financing, recreational vehicle and marine financing, equipment leasing, investment management, trust services, brokerage services, insurance programs, and other financial products and services.

