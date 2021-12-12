Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. Acquires New Position in Bruker Co. (NASDAQ:BRKR)

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. purchased a new position in shares of Bruker Co. (NASDAQ:BRKR) during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor purchased 2,899 shares of the medical research company’s stock, valued at approximately $226,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its position in Bruker by 394.0% during the 2nd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 410 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 327 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc grew its position in Bruker by 1,063.8% during the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 547 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its position in Bruker by 31.1% during the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 578 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 137 shares during the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors bought a new position in Bruker during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $75,000. Finally, USA Financial Portformulas Corp bought a new position in Bruker during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $119,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.95% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Marc A. Kastner sold 10,000 shares of Bruker stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.86, for a total transaction of $768,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 26.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BRKR stock opened at $80.84 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a current ratio of 2.16. Bruker Co. has a fifty-two week low of $52.79 and a fifty-two week high of $92.35. The firm has a market cap of $12.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.67, a P/E/G ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.24. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $79.94 and its 200-day moving average price is $80.00.

Bruker (NASDAQ:BRKR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 1st. The medical research company reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.19. Bruker had a return on equity of 31.48% and a net margin of 11.44%. The company had revenue of $608.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $575.33 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.42 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 19.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Bruker Co. will post 2.09 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 17th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 1st will be given a dividend of $0.04 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 30th. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.20%. Bruker’s dividend payout ratio is presently 9.04%.

Several research firms recently issued reports on BRKR. SVB Leerink raised their price target on Bruker from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Bruker from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $84.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Bruker from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Bruker currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $77.00.

Bruker Profile

Bruker Corp. engages in the development, manufacture, and distribution of scientific instruments, and analytical and diagnostic solutions that enable customers to explore life and materials at microscopic, molecular, and cellular levels. It operates through the following segments: Bruker Scientific Instruments (BSI) Life Science, BSI Nano, and Bruker Energy and Supercon Technologies (BEST).

