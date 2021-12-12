Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Incorporated (NYSE:RBA) CMO Sells $106,455.00 in Stock

Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Incorporated (NYSE:RBA) (TSE:RBA) CMO Matthew Ackley sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.97, for a total value of $106,455.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Shares of RBA opened at $67.52 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $7.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.13, a P/E/G ratio of 5.72 and a beta of 1.16. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $67.46 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $63.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 1.12. Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Incorporated has a 1 year low of $50.61 and a 1 year high of $76.18.

Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers (NYSE:RBA) (TSE:RBA) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The business services provider reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $329.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $324.38 million. Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers had a return on equity of 18.57% and a net margin of 11.81%. Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers’s revenue for the quarter was down .5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.44 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Incorporated will post 1.7 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 24th will be paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.48%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 23rd. Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers’s dividend payout ratio is currently 65.36%.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on RBA. Barrington Research reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. TD Securities cut Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers from a “hold” rating to a “reduce” rating and upped their price target for the company from $64.00 to $69.00 in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Raymond James upped their price target on Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers from $63.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, OTR Global reissued a “negative” rating on shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have given a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $65.67.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers during the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Manchester Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers by 1,846.9% during the third quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 623 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 591 shares during the period. Vontobel Holding Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers during the third quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers during the third quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Finally, Clearstead Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers by 53.1% during the third quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 1,041 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 361 shares during the period. 80.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers, Inc is an industrial auctioneer, which engages in the sale of equipment to on-site and online bidders. It operates through the following segments: Auctions and Marketplaces, Ritchie Bros. Financial Services and Mascus. The Auctions and Marketplaces segment consists of live on site auctions, online auctions and marketplaces, and brokerage service.

