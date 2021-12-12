Riskified (NYSE:RSKD) Shares Gap Down to $8.71

Riskified Ltd (NYSE:RSKD)’s share price gapped down before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $8.71, but opened at $8.49. Riskified shares last traded at $8.19, with a volume of 7,155 shares changing hands.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on RSKD. Truist began coverage on Riskified in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $35.00 price target on the stock. Truist Financial began coverage on Riskified in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $35.00 price target on the stock. KeyCorp dropped their price target on Riskified from $35.00 to $25.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Truist Securities began coverage on Riskified in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $35.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Riskified from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $26.67.

The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $15.99.

Riskified (NYSE:RSKD) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.40) by $0.32. The business had revenue of $52.53 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $51.04 million. Riskified had a negative net margin of 71.67% and a negative return on equity of 106.42%. On average, analysts predict that Riskified Ltd will post -0.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Morgan Stanley bought a new position in Riskified in the 3rd quarter worth $124,000. FIL Ltd bought a new position in shares of Riskified during the 3rd quarter valued at about $179,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Riskified during the 3rd quarter valued at about $231,000. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. bought a new position in shares of Riskified during the 3rd quarter valued at about $262,000. Finally, Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. bought a new position in shares of Riskified during the 3rd quarter valued at about $291,000. 7.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Riskified (NYSE:RSKD)

Riskified Ltd. provides fraud management platform enabling frictionless eCommerce. The company’s platform identifies the individual behind each online interaction, helping merchants Riskified’s customers eliminate risk and uncertainty from their business. Riskified Ltd. is based in NEW YORK.

