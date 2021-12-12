Reynolds Consumer Products Inc. (NASDAQ:REYN) Shares Bought by OLD National Bancorp IN

OLD National Bancorp IN increased its stake in Reynolds Consumer Products Inc. (NASDAQ:REYN) by 129.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 97,047 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 54,820 shares during the period. OLD National Bancorp IN’s holdings in Reynolds Consumer Products were worth $2,653,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in REYN. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its stake in Reynolds Consumer Products by 112,200.0% during the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 1,123 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 1,122 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Reynolds Consumer Products during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new stake in Reynolds Consumer Products during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $75,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Reynolds Consumer Products during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $81,000. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Reynolds Consumer Products during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $152,000. Institutional investors own 26.73% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have commented on REYN shares. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on shares of Reynolds Consumer Products from $35.00 to $34.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 15th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Reynolds Consumer Products from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $33.00.

REYN opened at $29.75 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 2.22 and a quick ratio of 0.91. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $28.77 and a 200 day moving average price of $28.95. Reynolds Consumer Products Inc. has a 1 year low of $26.50 and a 1 year high of $32.19. The stock has a market cap of $6.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.95 and a beta of 0.31.

Reynolds Consumer Products (NASDAQ:REYN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $905.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $879.88 million. Reynolds Consumer Products had a net margin of 9.70% and a return on equity of 21.00%. The firm’s revenue was up 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.56 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Reynolds Consumer Products Inc. will post 1.57 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 16th were issued a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 15th. Reynolds Consumer Products’s payout ratio is presently 58.60%.

Reynolds Consumer Products Company Profile

Reynolds Consumer Products Inc produces and sells products in cooking, waste and storage, and tableware product categories in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Reynolds Cooking & Baking, Hefty Waste & Storage, Hefty Tableware, and Presto Products. The Reynolds Cooking & Baking segment produces foil, disposable aluminum pans, parchment paper, freezer paper, wax paper, plastic wrap, baking cups, oven bags, and slow cooker liners under the Reynolds Wrap, Reynolds KITCHENS, and E-Z Foil brands in the United States, as well as under the ALCAN brand in Canada and under the Diamond brand internationally.

