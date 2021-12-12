Revolution Populi Trading Down 6.1% Over Last 7 Days (RVP)

Revolution Populi (CURRENCY:RVP) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on December 12th. Over the last week, Revolution Populi has traded down 6.1% against the dollar. One Revolution Populi coin can currently be bought for $0.0382 or 0.00000077 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Revolution Populi has a market capitalization of $45.89 million and approximately $227,611.00 worth of Revolution Populi was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.59 or 0.00001194 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.07 or 0.00004165 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002006 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19.68 or 0.00039510 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded up 2,618,096.3% against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002008 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.54 or 0.00007104 BTC.

About Revolution Populi

Revolution Populi is a coin. Its launch date was March 11th, 2021. Revolution Populi’s total supply is 2,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,200,000,003 coins. Revolution Populi’s official Twitter account is @Rev_Populi

According to CryptoCompare, “RevPop is building a universal database for the internet. It is designing a lightweight multi-functional blockchain for universal adaptability, including the notion of native smart contracts. Keeping a keen eye on performance drag & transaction cost weight of the architecture. “

Revolution Populi Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Revolution Populi directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Revolution Populi should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Revolution Populi using one of the exchanges listed above.

