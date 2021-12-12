Reviewing TSS (TSSI) and Its Peers

TSS (OTCMKTS: TSSI) is one of 53 publicly-traded companies in the “Management consulting services” industry, but how does it contrast to its rivals? We will compare TSS to related businesses based on the strength of its profitability, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, earnings and valuation.

Volatility & Risk

TSS has a beta of 0.84, indicating that its share price is 16% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, TSS’s rivals have a beta of 2.04, indicating that their average share price is 104% more volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares TSS and its rivals gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio TSS $45.06 million $80,000.00 -26.85 TSS Competitors $1.74 billion $111.93 million 15.66

TSS’s rivals have higher revenue and earnings than TSS. TSS is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its rivals, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Profitability

This table compares TSS and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets TSS -1.97% -15.36% -2.26% TSS Competitors -24.92% -15.88% -5.10%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for TSS and its rivals, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score TSS 0 0 0 0 N/A TSS Competitors 165 672 970 21 2.46

As a group, “Management consulting services” companies have a potential upside of 14.07%. Given TSS’s rivals higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe TSS has less favorable growth aspects than its rivals.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

48.6% of shares of all “Management consulting services” companies are owned by institutional investors. 35.9% of TSS shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 25.8% of shares of all “Management consulting services” companies are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

TSS rivals beat TSS on 6 of the 10 factors compared.

About TSS

TSS, Inc. engages in the provision of comprehensive services for the planning, design, development and maintenance of mission-critical facilities and information infrastructure as well as integration services. It operates through the Facilities and Systems Integration Services business segments. The Facilities segment comprises of the design, project management, and maintenance of data center and mission-critical business operations. The Systems Integration segment integrates information technology equipment for original equipment manufacturer vendors and customers to be used inside data center environments, including modular data centers. TSS was founded by Gerard J. Gallagher on December 20, 2004 and is headquartered in Round Rock, TX.

