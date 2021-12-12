Reviewing Nam Tai Property (NTP) and The Competition

Nam Tai Property (NYSE: NTP) is one of 73 publicly-traded companies in the “Real estate” industry, but how does it weigh in compared to its rivals? We will compare Nam Tai Property to related businesses based on the strength of its earnings, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, valuation and dividends.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Nam Tai Property and its rivals top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Nam Tai Property $71.21 million $15.69 million 12.32 Nam Tai Property Competitors $1.29 billion $18.40 million 2.95

Nam Tai Property’s rivals have higher revenue and earnings than Nam Tai Property. Nam Tai Property is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its rivals, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

29.4% of Nam Tai Property shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 46.5% of shares of all “Real estate” companies are owned by institutional investors. 37.9% of Nam Tai Property shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 19.2% of shares of all “Real estate” companies are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Nam Tai Property and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Nam Tai Property 32.50% 18.60% 7.03% Nam Tai Property Competitors -6.72% 8.89% 2.52%

Volatility & Risk

Nam Tai Property has a beta of 1.02, meaning that its share price is 2% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Nam Tai Property’s rivals have a beta of 0.77, meaning that their average share price is 23% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations for Nam Tai Property and its rivals, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Nam Tai Property 0 0 0 0 N/A Nam Tai Property Competitors 309 971 1182 35 2.38

As a group, “Real estate” companies have a potential upside of 6.21%. Given Nam Tai Property’s rivals higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Nam Tai Property has less favorable growth aspects than its rivals.

Summary

Nam Tai Property beats its rivals on 6 of the 10 factors compared.

About Nam Tai Property

Nam Tai Property, Inc. is a holding company, which engages in the business of real estate development and operation. It focuses on the research and development of Nam Tai Inno Park Project in Guangming, Shenzhen, and Nam Tai Inno City Project in Gushu, Shenzhen. The company was founded by Ming Kown Koo in 1975 and is headquartered in Shenzhen, China.

