Resideo Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:REZI) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.37 Per Share

Brokerages expect Resideo Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:REZI) to report earnings of $0.37 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Resideo Technologies’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.30 to $0.43. Resideo Technologies reported earnings per share of $0.80 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 53.8%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, February 24th.

On average, analysts expect that Resideo Technologies will report full year earnings of $1.55 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.48 to $1.62. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $1.87 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.71 to $2.02. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Resideo Technologies.

Resideo Technologies (NYSE:REZI) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.47 by ($0.01). Resideo Technologies had a return on equity of 13.28% and a net margin of 3.97%. The business had revenue of $1.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.52 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.60 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.8% on a year-over-year basis.

REZI has been the subject of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Resideo Technologies from $33.00 to $31.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Resideo Technologies from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, November 13th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Resideo Technologies has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $29.80.

Shares of REZI traded down $0.05 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $25.93. The stock had a trading volume of 364,533 shares, compared to its average volume of 742,483. Resideo Technologies has a 12 month low of $17.33 and a 12 month high of $33.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.74 billion, a PE ratio of 16.01 and a beta of 2.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.64. The company’s 50-day moving average is $26.09 and its two-hundred day moving average is $28.45.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its stake in shares of Resideo Technologies by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 725,511 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,765,000 after buying an additional 5,585 shares during the period. Greenlight Capital Inc. grew its stake in shares of Resideo Technologies by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. Greenlight Capital Inc. now owns 1,420,953 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,628,000 after buying an additional 34,720 shares during the period. KCM Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Resideo Technologies by 157.1% in the 2nd quarter. KCM Investment Advisors LLC now owns 35,417 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,063,000 after buying an additional 21,641 shares during the period. Paloma Partners Management Co boosted its stake in Resideo Technologies by 35.1% during the 2nd quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co now owns 15,230 shares of the company’s stock valued at $457,000 after purchasing an additional 3,953 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its stake in Resideo Technologies by 926.7% during the 2nd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 54,796 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,644,000 after purchasing an additional 49,459 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.63% of the company’s stock.

Resideo Technologies Company Profile

Resideo Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of critical comfort, residential thermal solutions and security solutions primarily in residential environments. It operates through the following segments: Products & Solutions and ADI Global Distribution. The Products & Solutions Segment offers solutions in Comfort, Residential Thermal Solutions, and Security categories and include temperature and humidity control, thermal, water, and air solutions as well as security panels, sensors, peripherals, wire and cable, communications devices, video cameras, awareness solutions, cloud infrastructure, installation and maintenance tools, and related software.

