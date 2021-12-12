Renew (LON:RNWH) Earns “Hold” Rating from Liberum Capital

Liberum Capital restated their hold rating on shares of Renew (LON:RNWH) in a report issued on Thursday morning, Analyst Price Targets reports. Liberum Capital currently has a GBX 770 ($10.21) target price on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on RNWH. Shore Capital restated a buy rating on shares of Renew in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. Peel Hunt reiterated a buy rating and set a GBX 900 ($11.93) target price on shares of Renew in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of GBX 775 ($10.28).

RNWH stock opened at GBX 872 ($11.56) on Thursday. The company has a market cap of £686.10 million and a P/E ratio of 28.97. Renew has a 1 year low of GBX 410.25 ($5.44) and a 1 year high of GBX 889 ($11.79). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 31.24, a current ratio of 0.66 and a quick ratio of 0.64. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 788.92 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 748.91.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 4th. Investors of record on Thursday, January 27th will be given a dividend of GBX 11.17 ($0.15) per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 27th. This is an increase from Renew’s previous dividend of $4.83. This represents a yield of 1.38%. Renew’s payout ratio is 0.28%.

About Renew

Renew Holdings plc operates as a contractor in the field of engineering services and specialist building in the United Kingdom. The company provides services to the energy, environmental, rail, and infrastructure markets. It offers operational support and asset care; critical planned and reactive maintenance and renewals; civil, mechanical, and electrical engineering services; geotechnical and earthworks; plant, power, and signaling renewals; 24/7 emergency services; asset renewal and refurbishment; tunnel and shaft refurbishment, fencing, and devegetation; and in-house design services, as well as wireless telecoms installations; 3G, 4G, 5G, and Wi-Fi technologies; temporary sites and special events; and maintenance and decommissioning services.

