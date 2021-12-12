Reliant Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:RBNC) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.71 Per Share

Equities analysts forecast that Reliant Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:RBNC) will report earnings per share of $0.71 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Reliant Bancorp’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.68 to $0.73. Reliant Bancorp reported earnings per share of $0.73 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 2.7%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 20th.

On average, analysts expect that Reliant Bancorp will report full year earnings of $2.98 per share for the current financial year. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $2.61 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.35 to $2.75. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Reliant Bancorp.

Reliant Bancorp (NASDAQ:RBNC) last announced its earnings results on Monday, October 18th. The bank reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.10. Reliant Bancorp had a return on equity of 15.37% and a net margin of 29.30%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Reliant Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $39.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 12th.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Reliant Bancorp by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 886,356 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $28,000,000 after purchasing an additional 7,892 shares in the last quarter. Versor Investments LP bought a new stake in shares of Reliant Bancorp during the 3rd quarter valued at about $15,386,000. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its position in shares of Reliant Bancorp by 6.8% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 380,788 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $12,029,000 after purchasing an additional 24,368 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Reliant Bancorp by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 254,112 shares of the bank’s stock worth $8,027,000 after buying an additional 3,208 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp raised its stake in Reliant Bancorp by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 253,065 shares of the bank’s stock worth $7,017,000 after buying an additional 1,624 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 36.45% of the company’s stock.

Shares of RBNC stock traded down $0.07 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $33.41. 29,508 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 44,231. The stock has a market capitalization of $553.94 million, a P/E ratio of 11.03 and a beta of 0.98. Reliant Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $17.50 and a fifty-two week high of $36.36. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $33.52 and a 200-day moving average price of $30.28.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 29th were given a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 28th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.44%. Reliant Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 15.84%.

About Reliant Bancorp

Reliant Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial banking services through its subsidiary. It operates through the Retail Banking, and Residential Mortgage Banking segments. The Retail Banking segment provides deposit and lending services to consumer and business customers within its primary geographic markets.

