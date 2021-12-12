Redwood Capital Bancorp (OTCMKTS:RWCB) Stock Price Up 0.7%

Redwood Capital Bancorp (OTCMKTS:RWCB) shares rose 0.7% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $20.42 and last traded at $20.39. Approximately 23,199 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 1,004% from the average daily volume of 2,101 shares. The stock had previously closed at $20.25.

The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $20.18 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $20.50.

About Redwood Capital Bancorp (OTCMKTS:RWCB)

Redwood Capital Bancorp operates as a bank holding company. It operates through its wholly owned subsidiary Redwood Capital Bank, which provides commercial, industrial, agricultural, residential and personal credit and other banking services. The company was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Eureka, CA.

