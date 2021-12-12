Redrow (LON:RDW) Price Target Increased to GBX 890 by Analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Redrow (LON:RDW) had its price objective increased by stock analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 870 ($11.54) to GBX 890 ($11.80) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The brokerage currently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s target price points to a potential upside of 29.02% from the company’s previous close.

RDW has been the subject of several other research reports. Berenberg Bank increased their price objective on shares of Redrow from GBX 880 ($11.67) to GBX 980 ($13.00) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Redrow in a research report on Monday, December 6th. Peel Hunt reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 900 ($11.93) price objective on shares of Redrow in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Redrow from GBX 800 ($10.61) to GBX 809 ($10.73) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Finally, Liberum Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Redrow in a research report on Friday, November 26th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Redrow presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 815.45 ($10.81).

RDW opened at GBX 689.80 ($9.15) on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 652.73 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 660.43. The company has a market cap of £2.43 billion and a PE ratio of 9.37. Redrow has a 1 year low of GBX 492.40 ($6.53) and a 1 year high of GBX 743.60 ($9.86). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a current ratio of 3.62.

In related news, insider Barbara Richmond bought 1,104 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 17th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 638 ($8.46) per share, with a total value of £7,043.52 ($9,340.30). Also, insider Matthew Pratt sold 6,002 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 713 ($9.45), for a total value of £42,794.26 ($56,748.79).

Redrow plc focuses on housebuilding activities in the United Kingdom. The company acquires land; and develops and sells residential housing properties. Redrow plc was founded in 1974 and is based in Flintshire, the United Kingdom.

