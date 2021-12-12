RED (RED) Trading 3.2% Higher Over Last Week

RED (CURRENCY:RED) traded 1.9% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on December 12th. One RED coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0070 or 0.00000014 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. RED has a market capitalization of $906,006.72 and $41,796.00 worth of RED was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, RED has traded 3.2% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000339 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $157.58 or 0.00317902 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.74 or 0.00007540 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00001074 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.72 or 0.00001444 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0186 or 0.00000037 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00010892 BTC.

Presearch (PRE) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000512 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00002328 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0391 or 0.00000079 BTC.

RED Profile

RED is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was January 12th, 2018. RED’s total supply is 200,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 130,000,009 coins. RED’s official website is ico.red-lang.org . RED’s official Twitter account is @red_lang and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “RED is a full stack open-source toolchain, that aims to help users on smart contracts and Dapps development. By leveraging the Blockchain technology, the Red platform intends to lower the barrier of smart contracts and Dapps creation/deployment by providing the user with the Red fullstacks solutions. Red Community Token is an Ethereum-based (ERC20) cryptocurrency developed by the RED platform. It is a utility token that can be used to exchange value within the RED community for either paying services or to tip other users. “

RED Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as RED directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire RED should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy RED using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

