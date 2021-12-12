REAL (REAL) Price Reaches $0.20

REAL (CURRENCY:REAL) traded 2.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on December 12th. One REAL coin can currently be bought for about $0.20 or 0.00000395 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. REAL has a total market capitalization of $1.97 million and $282,110.00 worth of REAL was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, REAL has traded 26.3% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get REAL alerts:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00001202 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.10 or 0.00004178 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001991 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20.58 or 0.00040965 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded 2,618,096.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded up 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.66 or 0.00007280 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001995 BTC.

REAL Coin Profile

REAL is a coin. Its launch date was October 9th, 2017. REAL’s total supply is 19,717,288 coins and its circulating supply is 10,055,817 coins. REAL’s official Twitter account is @http://www.real.markets and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for REAL is www.real.markets

According to CryptoCompare, “REAL is a new Ethereum Smart-Contracts governed ecosystem that applies Blockchain technologies to the enormous Real Estate investment industry, giving access to global investment in Real Estate, lowering barriers to entry, and increasing market liquidity. “

Buying and Selling REAL

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as REAL directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade REAL should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy REAL using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for REAL Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for REAL and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.