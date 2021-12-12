RBC Bearings Incorporated (NASDAQ:ROLL) Shares Sold by Millennium Management LLC

Millennium Management LLC lessened its stake in RBC Bearings Incorporated (NASDAQ:ROLL) by 72.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,201 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 10,864 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC’s holdings in RBC Bearings were worth $838,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of ROLL. Morgan Stanley increased its position in RBC Bearings by 12.6% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 23,225 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,570,000 after acquiring an additional 2,608 shares during the period. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in RBC Bearings by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 785,181 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $156,581,000 after acquiring an additional 7,015 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. increased its position in RBC Bearings by 6.4% in the 2nd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 38,039 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $7,585,000 after acquiring an additional 2,282 shares during the period. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC increased its position in RBC Bearings by 12.4% in the 2nd quarter. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC now owns 1,589 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $317,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares during the period. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new position in RBC Bearings during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.72% of the company’s stock.

ROLL has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on RBC Bearings in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $263.00 target price on the stock. Truist Financial upgraded RBC Bearings to a “buy” rating and set a $250.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. Citigroup initiated coverage on RBC Bearings in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $220.00 target price on the stock. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Truist upgraded RBC Bearings from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $225.00 to $250.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. Finally, Truist Securities raised RBC Bearings from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $225.00 to $250.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $240.67.

Shares of NASDAQ:ROLL opened at $205.67 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $218.09 and its 200-day simple moving average is $213.83. RBC Bearings Incorporated has a 12 month low of $160.51 and a 12 month high of $250.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 65.71 and a beta of 1.38.

RBC Bearings (NASDAQ:ROLL) last issued its earnings results on Friday, November 12th. The industrial products company reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.05 by ($0.16). The company had revenue of $160.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $159.61 million. RBC Bearings had a net margin of 12.75% and a return on equity of 6.61%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.93 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that RBC Bearings Incorporated will post 4.01 EPS for the current year.

RBC Bearings Profile

RBC Bearings, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of engineered precision bearings and products. It operates through the following segments: Plain Bearings, Roller Bearings, Ball Bearings and Engineered Products. The Plain Bearings segment produces self-lubricating, metal-to-metal designs and other sub-classes, including rod end bearings, spherical plain bearings, and journal bearings.

