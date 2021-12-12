Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX) Stock Holdings Boosted by Community Trust & Investment Co.

Community Trust & Investment Co. lifted its position in shares of Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX) by 124.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 147,491 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 81,820 shares during the period. Community Trust & Investment Co.’s holdings in Raytheon Technologies were worth $12,679,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in RTX. GWM Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Raytheon Technologies by 12.3% in the second quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 41,941 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,578,000 after purchasing an additional 4,592 shares during the period. Arkadios Wealth Advisors lifted its holdings in Raytheon Technologies by 27.2% in the second quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 15,476 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,320,000 after purchasing an additional 3,312 shares during the period. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC lifted its holdings in Raytheon Technologies by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC now owns 5,343 shares of the company’s stock valued at $456,000 after acquiring an additional 219 shares during the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System lifted its holdings in Raytheon Technologies by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 403,242 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,401,000 after acquiring an additional 7,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lee Danner & Bass Inc. lifted its holdings in Raytheon Technologies by 5.9% in the 2nd quarter. Lee Danner & Bass Inc. now owns 95,856 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,178,000 after acquiring an additional 5,360 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.62% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have commented on RTX shares. Benchmark reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Raytheon Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Raytheon Technologies from $91.00 to $97.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $98.54.

NYSE:RTX opened at $86.16 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $87.95 and its 200 day moving average price is $86.79. Raytheon Technologies Co. has a 52 week low of $65.02 and a 52 week high of $92.32. The company has a market capitalization of $128.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.16, a P/E/G ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 1.23.

Raytheon Technologies (NYSE:RTX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 25th. The company reported $1.26 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08 by $0.18. Raytheon Technologies had a return on equity of 8.13% and a net margin of 5.20%. The firm had revenue of $16.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.36 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.58 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Raytheon Technologies Co. will post 4.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 19th will be given a dividend of $0.51 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 18th. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.37%. Raytheon Technologies’s payout ratio is currently 92.73%.

Raytheon Technologies announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase program on Tuesday, December 7th that authorizes the company to buyback $6.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the company to reacquire up to 4.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are typically a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

In other Raytheon Technologies news, EVP Michael R. Dumais sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.54, for a total transaction of $271,620.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.11% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Raytheon Technologies

Raytheon Technologies Corp. is an aerospace and defense company, which engages in the provision of aerospace and defense systems and services for commercial, military, and government customers. It operates through the following segments: Collins Aerospace Systems, Pratt and Whitney, Raytheon Intelligence and Space, and Raytheon Missiles and Defense.

