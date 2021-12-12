Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX) Shares Acquired by Alpha Cubed Investments LLC

Alpha Cubed Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX) by 9.9% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 5,465 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 494 shares during the quarter. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC’s holdings in Raytheon Technologies were worth $470,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. State Street Corp boosted its position in Raytheon Technologies by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 142,632,109 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,167,945,000 after purchasing an additional 1,332,176 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Raytheon Technologies by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 128,386,298 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,952,635,000 after acquiring an additional 1,201,358 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors raised its stake in Raytheon Technologies by 15.9% during the 2nd quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 32,200,638 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,746,888,000 after acquiring an additional 4,421,724 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Raytheon Technologies by 4.6% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 23,861,231 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,035,603,000 after acquiring an additional 1,050,028 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Raytheon Technologies by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 22,869,302 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,944,801,000 after acquiring an additional 423,515 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.62% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Raytheon Technologies stock opened at $86.16 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $87.95 and its 200-day moving average is $86.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $128.96 billion, a PE ratio of 39.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. Raytheon Technologies Co. has a 12-month low of $65.02 and a 12-month high of $92.32.

Raytheon Technologies (NYSE:RTX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The company reported $1.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08 by $0.18. Raytheon Technologies had a return on equity of 8.13% and a net margin of 5.20%. The business had revenue of $16.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.36 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.58 earnings per share. Raytheon Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Raytheon Technologies Co. will post 4.2 EPS for the current year.

Raytheon Technologies declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase plan on Tuesday, December 7th that permits the company to repurchase $6.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the company to reacquire up to 4.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 19th will be issued a dividend of $0.51 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 18th. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.37%. Raytheon Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is 92.73%.

In other news, EVP Michael R. Dumais sold 3,000 shares of Raytheon Technologies stock in a transaction on Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.54, for a total transaction of $271,620.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Benchmark reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Raytheon Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Raytheon Technologies from $91.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $98.54.

Raytheon Technologies Company Profile

Raytheon Technologies Corp. is an aerospace and defense company, which engages in the provision of aerospace and defense systems and services for commercial, military, and government customers. It operates through the following segments: Collins Aerospace Systems, Pratt and Whitney, Raytheon Intelligence and Space, and Raytheon Missiles and Defense.

