Rattler Midstream LP (NASDAQ:RTLR) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Rattler Midstream LP (NASDAQ:RTLR) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the eight ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $27.17.

A number of analysts have recently commented on RTLR shares. TheStreet upgraded Rattler Midstream from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Rattler Midstream from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Rattler Midstream from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 12th.

Get Rattler Midstream alerts:

In other Rattler Midstream news, Director Steven E. West sold 18,175 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.47, for a total transaction of $208,467.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Rattler Midstream by 4.6% during the third quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 44,416 shares of the company’s stock valued at $521,000 after acquiring an additional 1,970 shares during the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in shares of Rattler Midstream by 7.4% during the second quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 35,990 shares of the company’s stock valued at $393,000 after acquiring an additional 2,482 shares during the last quarter. Tortoise Index Solutions LLC raised its holdings in shares of Rattler Midstream by 7.4% during the second quarter. Tortoise Index Solutions LLC now owns 35,990 shares of the company’s stock valued at $393,000 after acquiring an additional 2,482 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its holdings in shares of Rattler Midstream by 4.8% during the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 59,702 shares of the company’s stock valued at $701,000 after acquiring an additional 2,742 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH raised its holdings in shares of Rattler Midstream by 19.7% during the second quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH now owns 18,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $199,000 after acquiring an additional 3,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 22.75% of the company’s stock.

Rattler Midstream stock opened at $11.10 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 3.70 and a current ratio of 3.93. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $11.47 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $11.07. The company has a market cap of $1.64 billion, a PE ratio of 13.21 and a beta of 3.89. Rattler Midstream has a fifty-two week low of $9.21 and a fifty-two week high of $13.23.

Rattler Midstream (NASDAQ:RTLR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by ($0.02). Rattler Midstream had a net margin of 9.01% and a return on equity of 2.93%. The firm had revenue of $96.57 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $102.61 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.20 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Rattler Midstream will post 0.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 22nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 15th were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 12th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.01%. Rattler Midstream’s dividend payout ratio is currently 119.05%.

Rattler Midstream Company Profile

Rattler Midstream LP operates as a holding company. It engages in the operation, development and acquisition of midstream infrastructure assets in the Midland and Delaware Basins of the Permian Basin. The firm provides crude oil, natural gas and water related midstream services including fresh water sourcing and transportation and saltwater gathering and disposal.

Featured Article: What are high-yield dividend stocks?

Receive News & Ratings for Rattler Midstream Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rattler Midstream and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.