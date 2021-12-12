Ratecoin (XRA) Reaches 24 Hour Trading Volume of $21.00

Ratecoin (CURRENCY:XRA) traded up 103% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on December 11th. One Ratecoin coin can now be purchased for $0.0010 or 0.00000002 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, Ratecoin has traded 33.6% higher against the U.S. dollar. Ratecoin has a market cap of $120,310.92 and $21.00 worth of Ratecoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Ratecoin alerts:

Bitswift (BITS) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000533 BTC.

Swing (SWING) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0570 or 0.00000116 BTC.

Bitstar (BITS) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0133 or 0.00000027 BTC.

Moin (MOIN) traded 8.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0045 or 0.00000012 BTC.

WINCOIN (WC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

ClubCoin (CLUB) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0163 or 0.00000027 BTC.

About Ratecoin

Ratecoin (CRYPTO:XRA) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses theProof of Stake hashing algorithm. Ratecoin’s total supply is 122,449,162 coins. Ratecoin’s official website is stakeminers.com/ratecoin/ratecoin.html . Ratecoin’s official message board is www.crypto-city.com/index.php/xra-rate-coin/forum . Ratecoin’s official Twitter account is @Rate_coin and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Ratecoin is a PoW/PoS cryptocurrency that allows users to make fast and cheap transaction while remaining anonymous. “

Ratecoin Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ratecoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ratecoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Ratecoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Ratecoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Ratecoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.