RAPT Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RAPT) Earns Overweight Rating from Analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of RAPT Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RAPT) in a research note published on Thursday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The firm issued an overweight rating and a $61.00 price objective on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on the company. SVB Leerink restated a buy rating on shares of RAPT Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, October 4th. HC Wainwright restated a buy rating and issued a $56.00 target price on shares of RAPT Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, August 30th. Cantor Fitzgerald decreased their target price on RAPT Therapeutics from $71.00 to $58.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded RAPT Therapeutics from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, RAPT Therapeutics currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $60.29.

RAPT Therapeutics stock opened at $29.99 on Thursday. RAPT Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $14.89 and a 1-year high of $43.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $886.20 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.29 and a beta of 0.13. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $33.27 and a 200 day simple moving average of $31.96.

RAPT Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RAPT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.63) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.62) by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $0.97 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.45 million. RAPT Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 1,468.46% and a negative return on equity of 41.61%. Equities research analysts anticipate that RAPT Therapeutics will post -2.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider William Ho sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.97, for a total transaction of $77,940.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Group Ii Lp Column sold 14,317 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.27, for a total value of $504,960.59. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 69,739 shares of company stock worth $2,515,182 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 26.34% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in RAPT Therapeutics by 89.2% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,230 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 580 shares during the period. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. lifted its holdings in RAPT Therapeutics by 45.4% in the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 1,409 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 440 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in RAPT Therapeutics by 99.1% in the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,714 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,000 after buying an additional 1,351 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its holdings in RAPT Therapeutics by 27.3% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 3,047 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,000 after buying an additional 653 shares during the period. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY purchased a new stake in RAPT Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $169,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.62% of the company’s stock.

About RAPT Therapeutics

Rapt Therapeutics, Inc operates as a clinical stage immunology-based biopharmaceutical company. It focuses on discovering, developing and commercializing oral small molecule therapies for patients in oncology and inflammatory diseases.. The company was founded in 2015 and is headquartered in South San Francisco, CA.

