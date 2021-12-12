Randall Ph.D. Mrsny Buys 3,500 Shares of Applied Molecular Transport Inc. (NASDAQ:AMTI) Stock

Applied Molecular Transport Inc. (NASDAQ:AMTI) insider Randall Ph.D. Mrsny acquired 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 9th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $14.99 per share, for a total transaction of $52,465.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Shares of NASDAQ AMTI opened at $14.42 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $21.19 and a 200 day moving average price of $30.75. Applied Molecular Transport Inc. has a 52 week low of $14.06 and a 52 week high of $78.22.

Get Applied Molecular Transport alerts:

Applied Molecular Transport (NASDAQ:AMTI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.68) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.62) by ($0.06). As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Applied Molecular Transport Inc. will post -2.56 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on AMTI. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Applied Molecular Transport in a research report on Monday, October 18th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Applied Molecular Transport in a research report on Thursday, September 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $75.00 price objective for the company.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMTI. State Street Corp raised its stake in Applied Molecular Transport by 124.5% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,209,861 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,339,000 after buying an additional 670,921 shares during the period. EPIQ Capital Group LLC raised its stake in Applied Molecular Transport by 2.8% in the third quarter. EPIQ Capital Group LLC now owns 9,009,055 shares of the company’s stock valued at $233,064,000 after buying an additional 244,335 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its stake in Applied Molecular Transport by 30.4% in the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,017,001 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,517,000 after buying an additional 237,170 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Applied Molecular Transport by 1,110.9% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 212,484 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,497,000 after buying an additional 194,936 shares during the period. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Applied Molecular Transport in the third quarter valued at approximately $4,475,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.99% of the company’s stock.

About Applied Molecular Transport

Applied Molecular Transport Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of a pipeline of oral biologic product candidates to treat autoimmune, inflammatory, metabolic, and other diseases. The company's lead product candidate is AMT-101, a gastrointestinal (GI) selective oral fusion of rhIL-10 that is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of ulcerative colitis and related inflammatory indications.

Read More: What is the price-to-earnings growth (PEG) ratio?

Receive News & Ratings for Applied Molecular Transport Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Applied Molecular Transport and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.