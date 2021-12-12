Railway Pension Investments Ltd Increases Holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Railway Pension Investments Ltd lifted its position in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) by 0.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 67,666 shares of the information services provider’s stock after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Alphabet comprises 1.5% of Railway Pension Investments Ltd’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest position. Railway Pension Investments Ltd’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $180,906,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Capital Investment Counsel Inc boosted its position in shares of Alphabet by 0.3% during the second quarter. Capital Investment Counsel Inc now owns 1,381 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $3,372,000 after purchasing an additional 4 shares in the last quarter. New Potomac Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Alphabet by 2.3% during the second quarter. New Potomac Partners LLC now owns 176 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $430,000 after purchasing an additional 4 shares in the last quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors boosted its position in shares of Alphabet by 2.9% during the second quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors now owns 144 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $352,000 after purchasing an additional 4 shares in the last quarter. Element Wealth LLC boosted its position in shares of Alphabet by 6.3% during the second quarter. Element Wealth LLC now owns 67 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $164,000 after purchasing an additional 4 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Accel Wealth Management boosted its position in shares of Alphabet by 0.3% during the second quarter. Accel Wealth Management now owns 1,165 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $2,845,000 after purchasing an additional 4 shares in the last quarter. 34.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Alphabet alerts:

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Mizuho restated a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Monday, November 8th. KeyCorp lifted their price target on Alphabet from $3,071.00 to $3,090.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. JMP Securities lifted their price target on Alphabet from $3,100.00 to $3,300.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Raymond James boosted their target price on Alphabet from $3,200.00 to $3,400.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on Alphabet from $3,200.00 to $3,300.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $3,206.38.

GOOGL opened at $2,960.03 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.98, a quick ratio of 2.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The company has a market cap of $1.96 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.51, a PEG ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.07. The company’s 50 day moving average is $2,877.64 and its 200 day moving average is $2,719.46. Alphabet Inc. has a 12-month low of $1,694.00 and a 12-month high of $3,019.33.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 25th. The information services provider reported $27.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $23.13 by $4.86. The company had revenue of $53.62 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $51.80 billion. Alphabet had a net margin of 29.52% and a return on equity of 30.22%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $16.40 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Alphabet Inc. will post 108.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Alphabet Company Profile

Alphabet, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the business of acquisition and operation of different companies. It operates through the Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes its main Internet products such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

See Also: What is the definition of market timing?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GOOGL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL).

Receive News & Ratings for Alphabet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alphabet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.