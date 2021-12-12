Railway Pension Investments Ltd Cuts Stake in Qorvo, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRVO)

Railway Pension Investments Ltd trimmed its position in shares of Qorvo, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRVO) by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 37,500 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 1,200 shares during the quarter. Railway Pension Investments Ltd’s holdings in Qorvo were worth $6,270,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cypress Capital Management LLC WY purchased a new stake in Qorvo during the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. Glassman Wealth Services lifted its stake in Qorvo by 465.4% during the 2nd quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 147 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 121 shares during the period. Sandy Spring Bank lifted its stake in Qorvo by 352.9% during the 2nd quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 154 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares during the period. Clearstead Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Qorvo by 50.9% during the 2nd quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 166 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares during the period. Finally, CX Institutional lifted its stake in Qorvo by 44.2% during the 2nd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 173 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares during the period. 83.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ QRVO opened at $159.23 on Friday. Qorvo, Inc. has a 12 month low of $142.17 and a 12 month high of $201.68. The stock has a market cap of $17.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.43, a PEG ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.38. The company’s 50 day moving average is $160.42 and its two-hundred day moving average is $176.38. The company has a current ratio of 2.82, a quick ratio of 2.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.

Qorvo (NASDAQ:QRVO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The semiconductor company reported $3.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.25 by $0.17. Qorvo had a net margin of 24.37% and a return on equity of 28.16%. The business had revenue of $1.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.25 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.17 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Qorvo, Inc. will post 10.94 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on QRVO shares. Susquehanna Bancshares restated a “hold” rating and set a $174.00 target price on shares of Qorvo in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of Qorvo from $210.00 to $180.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Summit Insights cut shares of Qorvo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $225.00 to $190.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Argus cut shares of Qorvo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Qorvo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $189.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $201.59.

In related news, VP Paul J. Fego sold 5,135 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.85, for a total value of $825,964.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director John R. Harding sold 1,325 shares of Qorvo stock in a transaction on Friday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.05, for a total transaction of $200,141.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

Qorvo, Inc engages in the provision of development and commercialization of technologies and products for wireless and wired connectivity. It operates through the following reportable segments: Mobile Products and Infrastructure & Defense Products. The Mobile Products segment is involved in supplyingof cellular, UWB, and Wi-Fi solutions for applications, including smartphones, wearables, laptops, tablets, and Internet of things.

