Railway Pension Investments Ltd Buys 500 Shares of Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER)

Railway Pension Investments Ltd increased its stake in shares of Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER) by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 187,600 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the quarter. Railway Pension Investments Ltd owned 0.11% of Teradyne worth $20,480,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TER. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its position in Teradyne by 19.0% in the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 424,943 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,925,000 after acquiring an additional 67,800 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc grew its position in Teradyne by 9.6% in the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,535 shares of the company’s stock valued at $205,000 after acquiring an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. MAI Capital Management grew its position in Teradyne by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 2,832 shares of the company’s stock valued at $379,000 after acquiring an additional 109 shares during the last quarter. Tuttle Tactical Management bought a new position in Teradyne in the 2nd quarter valued at $268,000. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors grew its position in Teradyne by 1,203.4% in the 2nd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 1,147 shares of the company’s stock valued at $153,000 after acquiring an additional 1,059 shares during the last quarter. 92.87% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have commented on TER shares. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Teradyne from $148.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. DA Davidson raised Teradyne from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $135.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. UBS Group raised Teradyne from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $100.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a $180.00 price target on shares of Teradyne in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Teradyne from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $144.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $155.40.

Shares of Teradyne stock opened at $159.76 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $135.78 and its 200-day moving average price is $127.96. The company has a quick ratio of 3.05, a current ratio of 3.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. Teradyne, Inc. has a 52-week low of $104.05 and a 52-week high of $161.54. The company has a market cap of $26.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.09, a PEG ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.38.

Teradyne (NASDAQ:TER) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The company reported $1.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.43 by $0.16. Teradyne had a net margin of 27.59% and a return on equity of 42.06%. The firm had revenue of $950.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $932.86 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.18 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 16.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Teradyne, Inc. will post 5.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 17th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 24th will be given a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 23rd. Teradyne’s payout ratio is currently 7.53%.

In other Teradyne news, CFO Sanjay Mehta sold 1,738 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.00, for a total transaction of $243,320.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Mark E. Jagiela sold 29,878 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.15, for a total transaction of $4,067,889.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 36,377 shares of company stock worth $4,969,510. 0.36% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Teradyne Company Profile

Teradyne, Inc engages in the development and sale of self automatic test systems. It operates through the following segments: Semiconductor Test, Industrial Automation, System Test, and Wireless Test. The Semiconductor Test segment designs, manufactures, and markets semiconductor test products and services.

