Rafael Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:RFL) Shares Sold by Millennium Management LLC

Millennium Management LLC trimmed its position in Rafael Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:RFL) by 35.0% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 17,210 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,270 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC’s holdings in Rafael were worth $879,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Rafael by 7.1% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 10,485 shares of the company’s stock valued at $419,000 after purchasing an additional 692 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its holdings in Rafael by 6.2% in the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 40,836 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,085,000 after purchasing an additional 2,366 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in Rafael by 27.0% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,880 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Rafael by 7.8% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 676,260 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,523,000 after purchasing an additional 48,680 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in Rafael by 1.5% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 117,706 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,008,000 after purchasing an additional 1,750 shares during the last quarter. 32.97% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Rafael alerts:

RFL stock opened at $5.32 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $16.50 and its 200-day simple moving average is $36.61. Rafael Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $5.06 and a 52-week high of $66.44. The firm has a market cap of $109.91 million, a P/E ratio of -3.57 and a beta of 1.98.

Rafael (NYSE:RFL) last posted its earnings results on Monday, October 18th. The company reported ($0.75) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Rafael had a negative return on equity of 12.93% and a negative net margin of 618.08%. The firm had revenue of $0.97 million for the quarter.

Separately, TheStreet lowered shares of Rafael from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Thursday, September 30th.

About Rafael

Rafael Holdings, Inc owns interest in commercial real estate assets and clinical stage pharmaceutical companies. It operates through the Real Estate and Pharmaceuticals segments. The Real Estate segment refers to the real estate holdings. The Pharmaceuticals segment is comprised of debt interests and warrants in Rafael Pharmaceuticals and a majority equity interest in LipoMedix Pharmaceuticals.

Further Reading: What is Depreciation?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RFL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Rafael Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:RFL).

Receive News & Ratings for Rafael Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rafael and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.