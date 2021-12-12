Radnor Capital Management LLC Purchases Shares of 1,100 Vanguard Russell 3000 Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VTHR)

Radnor Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Russell 3000 Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VTHR) in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 1,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $218,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of VTHR. Strategic Blueprint LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Russell 3000 Index Fund ETF Shares in the second quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in Vanguard Russell 3000 Index Fund ETF Shares in the second quarter valued at approximately $70,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its stake in Vanguard Russell 3000 Index Fund ETF Shares by 160.9% in the second quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 454 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,000 after purchasing an additional 280 shares in the last quarter. WealthShield Partners LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Russell 3000 Index Fund ETF Shares in the second quarter valued at approximately $148,000. Finally, Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Russell 3000 Index Fund ETF Shares in the second quarter valued at approximately $226,000.

VTHR opened at $213.87 on Friday. Vanguard Russell 3000 Index Fund ETF Shares has a 12-month low of $168.81 and a 12-month high of $217.17. The business has a 50 day moving average of $209.06 and a 200-day moving average of $203.77.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 4th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 30th were given a $0.632 dividend. This represents a $2.53 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.18%. This is a boost from Vanguard Russell 3000 Index Fund ETF Shares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 29th.

