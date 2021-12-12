Radnor Capital Management LLC Purchases 4,500 Shares of Sonos, Inc. (NASDAQ:SONO)

Radnor Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Sonos, Inc. (NASDAQ:SONO) by 28.6% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 20,250 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,500 shares during the quarter. Radnor Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Sonos were worth $655,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of SONO. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC increased its stake in Sonos by 73.9% in the 2nd quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 1,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 510 shares during the period. Intelligence Driven Advisers LLC purchased a new position in Sonos in the 2nd quarter worth about $218,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its stake in Sonos by 21.0% in the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 12,230 shares of the company’s stock worth $431,000 after buying an additional 2,121 shares during the period. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC purchased a new position in Sonos in the 2nd quarter worth about $1,533,000. Finally, Islay Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Sonos in the 2nd quarter worth about $108,000. 76.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ SONO opened at $30.38 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.90. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $32.42 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $34.63. Sonos, Inc. has a one year low of $20.56 and a one year high of $44.72.

Sonos (NASDAQ:SONO) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 16th. The company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by $0.04. Sonos had a net margin of 9.24% and a return on equity of 41.99%. The business had revenue of $359.54 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $360.23 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.15 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Sonos, Inc. will post 1.29 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Patrick Spence sold 65,237 shares of Sonos stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.74, for a total value of $2,070,622.38. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 3.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

SONO has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Sonos from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $34.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 18th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Sonos from $53.00 to $49.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Sonos in a research report on Tuesday, September 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $50.00 target price on the stock. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Sonos from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Sonos has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $42.00.

Sonos Company Profile

Sonos, Inc provides multi-room wireless smart home sound systems. It supports streaming services around the world, providing customers with access to music, Internet radio, podcasts, and audiobooks, with control from Android smartphones, iPhone, or iPad. The company was founded by Mai Trung, John MacFarlane, Craig A.

