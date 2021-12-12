Radnor Capital Management LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in Garmin Ltd. (NASDAQ:GRMN)

Radnor Capital Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of Garmin Ltd. (NASDAQ:GRMN) by 28.5% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 8,797 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 3,500 shares during the period. Garmin accounts for 0.8% of Radnor Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd largest position. Radnor Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Garmin were worth $1,368,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. CWA Asset Management Group LLC boosted its holdings in Garmin by 5.0% during the 2nd quarter. CWA Asset Management Group LLC now owns 110,144 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $16,091,000 after acquiring an additional 5,267 shares during the period. Amundi acquired a new stake in Garmin in the 2nd quarter valued at about $54,514,000. Sciencast Management LP raised its position in Garmin by 77.0% in the 3rd quarter. Sciencast Management LP now owns 21,720 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $3,362,000 after purchasing an additional 9,449 shares in the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership acquired a new stake in Garmin in the 2nd quarter valued at about $10,776,000. Finally, Natixis Advisors L.P. raised its position in Garmin by 23.4% in the 2nd quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 34,978 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $5,059,000 after purchasing an additional 6,635 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 62.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have issued reports on GRMN. Zacks Investment Research lowered Garmin from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $163.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on Garmin from $155.00 to $148.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Garmin from $147.00 to $141.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Tigress Financial raised their target price on Garmin from $198.00 to $202.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $154.57.

GRMN opened at $136.11 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $26.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.51 and a beta of 0.96. Garmin Ltd. has a 52 week low of $113.59 and a 52 week high of $178.80. The business’s 50 day moving average is $146.97 and its two-hundred day moving average is $153.46.

Garmin (NASDAQ:GRMN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.41 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $1.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.16 billion. Garmin had a return on equity of 20.42% and a net margin of 22.85%. The firm’s revenue was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.58 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Garmin Ltd. will post 5.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Garmin Company Profile

Garmin Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of navigation, communications and information devices, most of which are enabled by Global Positioning System (GPS) technology. It operates through the following five segments: Marine, Outdoor, Fitness, Auto and Aviation. The Marine segment manufactures and offers recreational marine electronics such as cartography, Sounders, Radar, Autopilot Systems and Sailing.

