Radnor Capital Management LLC Buys New Position in WestRock (NYSE:WRK)

Radnor Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of WestRock (NYSE:WRK) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm bought 17,816 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $888,000.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in WRK. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of WestRock by 40.9% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 311,236 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $11,936,000 after buying an additional 90,397 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund raised its holdings in shares of WestRock by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 44,210 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,353,000 after buying an additional 207 shares during the period. USA Financial Portformulas Corp purchased a new stake in shares of WestRock during the 2nd quarter valued at about $797,000. Stony Point Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of WestRock during the 2nd quarter valued at about $246,000. Finally, Paragon Capital Management Ltd raised its holdings in shares of WestRock by 14.6% during the 2nd quarter. Paragon Capital Management Ltd now owns 4,730 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $252,000 after buying an additional 601 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.78% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director James E. Nevels sold 3,050 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.45, for a total transaction of $150,822.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 1.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE:WRK opened at $43.62 on Friday. WestRock has a 12-month low of $40.04 and a 12-month high of $62.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.98, a P/E/G ratio of 0.58 and a beta of 1.19. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $47.93 and a 200 day simple moving average of $50.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.55 and a quick ratio of 0.96.

WestRock (NYSE:WRK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The basic materials company reported $1.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.09. WestRock had a return on equity of 8.03% and a net margin of 4.47%. The company had revenue of $5.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.73 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 13.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that WestRock will post 4.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 23rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 10th were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 9th. This is a positive change from WestRock’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.29%. WestRock’s dividend payout ratio is 32.05%.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on WRK shares. Wells Fargo & Company restated a “buy” rating on shares of WestRock in a research note on Tuesday, November 30th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on WestRock from $67.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. TheStreet upgraded WestRock from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered WestRock from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $84.00 to $54.00 in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered WestRock from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $42.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, WestRock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $55.42.

WestRock Profile

WestRock Co engages in the provision of paper and packaging solutions. It operates through the following segments: Corrugated Packaging and Consumer Packaging. The Corrugated Packaging segment consists of its containerboard mill and corrugated packaging operations, as well as recycling operations. The Consumer Packaging segment includes consumer mills, folding carton, beverage, merchandising displays, and partition operations.

