Radius Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:RDUS) Major Shareholder Acquires $5,507,786.07 in Stock

Radius Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:RDUS) major shareholder Rubric Capital Management Lp bought 768,171 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 10th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $7.17 per share, with a total value of $5,507,786.07. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Large shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Rubric Capital Management Lp also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, December 8th, Rubric Capital Management Lp purchased 560,691 shares of Radius Health stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $8.02 per share, for a total transaction of $4,496,741.82.

RDUS opened at $7.09 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $16.65 and its 200-day moving average is $16.17. The stock has a market cap of $335.64 million, a PE ratio of -4.38 and a beta of 1.22. Radius Health, Inc. has a twelve month low of $7.02 and a twelve month high of $26.16.

Radius Health (NASDAQ:RDUS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.47) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.27) by ($0.20). The firm had revenue of $56.81 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $61.40 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.14) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Radius Health, Inc. will post -1.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Radius Health during the third quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC increased its stake in shares of Radius Health by 21.3% during the third quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 60,952 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $756,000 after acquiring an additional 10,695 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP increased its stake in shares of Radius Health by 23.0% during the third quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 261,900 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,250,000 after acquiring an additional 49,000 shares during the period. Two Sigma Investments LP acquired a new position in shares of Radius Health during the third quarter valued at approximately $2,031,000. Finally, UBS Group AG increased its stake in shares of Radius Health by 148.8% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 111,268 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,381,000 after acquiring an additional 66,548 shares during the period.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. HC Wainwright reduced their price target on shares of Radius Health from $23.00 to $10.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. SVB Leerink reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $20.00 target price (down previously from $30.00) on shares of Radius Health in a report on Thursday. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Radius Health in a report on Friday, December 3rd. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $16.00 target price on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Radius Health from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $33.00 to $12.00 in a report on Thursday. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut shares of Radius Health from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $18.00 to $7.00 in a report on Friday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $18.00.

Radius Health Company Profile

Radius Health, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in developing and commercializing endocrine therapeutics in the areas of osteoporosis and oncology. The company’s lead product, Abaloparatide-SC, reduces fracture risk in postmenopausal women with osteoporosis. Its pipeline also includes abaloparatide transdermal patch for potential use in osteoporosis; and RAD1901 for potential use in hormone-driven, or hormone-resistant, metastatic breast cancer, and vasomotor symptoms in postmenopausal women.

