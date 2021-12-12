Radius Health, Inc. Forecasted to Post FY2022 Earnings of $0.31 Per Share (NASDAQ:RDUS)

Radius Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:RDUS) – Stock analysts at SVB Leerink decreased their FY2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Radius Health in a note issued to investors on Thursday, December 9th. SVB Leerink analyst G. Porges now anticipates that the biopharmaceutical company will post earnings of $0.31 per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of $0.34. SVB Leerink currently has a “Hold” rating and a $20.00 target price on the stock. SVB Leerink also issued estimates for Radius Health’s FY2023 earnings at $2.38 EPS.

Radius Health (NASDAQ:RDUS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.47) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.27) by ($0.20). The business had revenue of $56.81 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $61.40 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.14) earnings per share.

RDUS has been the topic of a number of other research reports. HC Wainwright reduced their price objective on Radius Health from $23.00 to $10.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Morgan Stanley downgraded Radius Health from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their target price for the company from $18.00 to $7.00 in a research report on Friday. Bank of America initiated coverage on Radius Health in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. They set an “underperform” rating and a $16.00 target price on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Radius Health from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $33.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Thursday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Radius Health presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $18.00.

NASDAQ RDUS opened at $7.09 on Friday. Radius Health has a 52 week low of $7.02 and a 52 week high of $26.16. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $16.65 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $16.17. The company has a market cap of $335.64 million, a PE ratio of -4.38 and a beta of 1.22.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of RDUS. Rubric Capital Management LP lifted its stake in shares of Radius Health by 288.0% during the 3rd quarter. Rubric Capital Management LP now owns 3,675,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $45,607,000 after purchasing an additional 2,727,837 shares during the last quarter. Bellevue Group AG lifted its stake in shares of Radius Health by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. Bellevue Group AG now owns 7,768,714 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $96,410,000 after purchasing an additional 237,300 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP purchased a new stake in shares of Radius Health during the 3rd quarter worth $2,031,000. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Radius Health by 7.0% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,327,416 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $42,452,000 after purchasing an additional 151,558 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clearline Capital LP lifted its stake in shares of Radius Health by 109.2% during the 3rd quarter. Clearline Capital LP now owns 246,545 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,060,000 after purchasing an additional 128,685 shares during the last quarter.

In other news, major shareholder Rubric Capital Management Lp bought 768,171 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 10th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $7.17 per share, for a total transaction of $5,507,786.07. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Target N. V. Biotech bought 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 29th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $12.95 per share, with a total value of $1,295,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired a total of 1,578,862 shares of company stock worth $13,141,528 in the last ninety days. 1.73% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Radius Health, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in developing and commercializing endocrine therapeutics in the areas of osteoporosis and oncology. The company’s lead product, Abaloparatide-SC, reduces fracture risk in postmenopausal women with osteoporosis. Its pipeline also includes abaloparatide transdermal patch for potential use in osteoporosis; and RAD1901 for potential use in hormone-driven, or hormone-resistant, metastatic breast cancer, and vasomotor symptoms in postmenopausal women.

