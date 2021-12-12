Quest Resource (NASDAQ:QRHC) Price Target Raised to $12.00

Quest Resource (NASDAQ:QRHC) had its target price hoisted by research analysts at HC Wainwright from $10.00 to $12.00 in a research report issued on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the business services provider’s stock. HC Wainwright’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 93.86% from the stock’s current price.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Quest Resource from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 20th. Roth Capital boosted their price target on shares of Quest Resource from $7.50 to $10.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th.

Quest Resource stock opened at $6.19 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.49, a current ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The company has a market capitalization of $116.37 million, a PE ratio of 51.59, a P/E/G ratio of 3.63 and a beta of 1.31. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.85 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $5.98. Quest Resource has a twelve month low of $1.88 and a twelve month high of $7.72.

Quest Resource (NASDAQ:QRHC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The business services provider reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.03 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $37.37 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $37.42 million. Quest Resource had a return on equity of 3.36% and a net margin of 1.72%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.01) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Quest Resource will post 0.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, major shareholder Barry M. Kitt purchased 49,706 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 3rd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $5.13 per share, with a total value of $254,991.78. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, major shareholder Wynnefield Partners Small Cap purchased 107,875 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 26th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $5.18 per share, with a total value of $558,792.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have bought 190,683 shares of company stock valued at $995,516. Insiders own 21.91% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in QRHC. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Quest Resource in the second quarter worth about $73,000. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Quest Resource in the first quarter worth about $53,000. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP purchased a new stake in Quest Resource in the second quarter worth about $89,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Quest Resource in the second quarter worth about $92,000. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC purchased a new stake in Quest Resource in the second quarter worth about $92,000. 32.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Quest Resource Holding Corp. engages in the provision of reuse, recycling, and disposal services. It focuses on the waste streams and recyclables from big box, food chain, and other retailers; automotive repair, maintenance, and tire operations; truck and bus fleet operators; manufacturing plants; multi-family and commercial properties; and construction and demolition projects.

