QuantumScape Co. (NYSE:QS) Insider Sells $808,597.92 in Stock

QuantumScape Co. (NYSE:QS) insider Michael O. Mccarthy III sold 30,792 shares of QuantumScape stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.26, for a total value of $808,597.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Shares of QuantumScape stock opened at $23.90 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 42.78, a quick ratio of 42.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $28.67 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $25.87. The company has a market cap of $10.10 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.36 and a beta of 10.85. QuantumScape Co. has a 1-year low of $19.12 and a 1-year high of $132.73.

Get QuantumScape alerts:

QuantumScape (NYSE:QS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by ($0.03). During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($1.57) earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that QuantumScape Co. will post -0.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Ieq Capital LLC bought a new stake in QuantumScape during the 2nd quarter valued at $2,693,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its position in QuantumScape by 134.0% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 313,496 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,173,000 after purchasing an additional 179,526 shares during the period. GFG Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of QuantumScape in the 3rd quarter valued at about $391,000. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. bought a new stake in QuantumScape during the 2nd quarter valued at $155,000. Finally, Enlightenment Research LLC increased its position in shares of QuantumScape by 120.0% in the second quarter. Enlightenment Research LLC now owns 11,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $322,000 after acquiring an additional 6,000 shares during the period. 22.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts have commented on QS shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of QuantumScape from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of QuantumScape in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, QuantumScape currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $42.67.

About QuantumScape

QuantumScape Corporation, a development stage company, engages in the development and commercialization of solid-state lithium-metal batteries for electric vehicles and other applications. The company was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in San Jose, California.

Further Reading: Blockchain

Receive News & Ratings for QuantumScape Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for QuantumScape and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.