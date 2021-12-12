QuantumScape Co. (NYSE:QS) Insider Sells $808,597.92 in Stock

QuantumScape Co. (NYSE:QS) insider Michael O. Mccarthy III sold 30,792 shares of QuantumScape stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.26, for a total value of $808,597.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.
Shares of QuantumScape stock opened at $23.90 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 42.78, a quick ratio of 42.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $28.67 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $25.87. The company has a market cap of $10.10 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.36 and a beta of 10.85. QuantumScape Co. has a 1-year low of $19.12 and a 1-year high of $132.73.
QuantumScape (NYSE:QS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by ($0.03). During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($1.57) earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that QuantumScape Co. will post -0.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.
A number of analysts have commented on QS shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of QuantumScape from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of QuantumScape in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, QuantumScape currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $42.67.
About QuantumScape
QuantumScape Corporation, a development stage company, engages in the development and commercialization of solid-state lithium-metal batteries for electric vehicles and other applications. The company was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in San Jose, California.
