Q4 2022 EPS Estimates for HealthEquity, Inc. Lowered by Barrington Research (NASDAQ:HQY)

HealthEquity, Inc. (NASDAQ:HQY) – Investment analysts at Barrington Research lowered their Q4 2022 earnings per share estimates for HealthEquity in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, December 7th. Barrington Research analyst A. Paris. Jr now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $0.05 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.22. Barrington Research currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $55.00 price objective on the stock. Barrington Research also issued estimates for HealthEquity’s FY2023 earnings at $0.99 EPS.

HealthEquity (NASDAQ:HQY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, December 6th. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.35. The business had revenue of $180.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $185.44 million. HealthEquity had a negative net margin of 0.82% and a positive return on equity of 4.60%. The business’s revenue was up .3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.30 EPS.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. SVB Leerink upgraded shares of HealthEquity from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $80.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, September 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of HealthEquity from $75.00 to $52.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of HealthEquity from $87.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. Raymond James downgraded shares of HealthEquity from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $90.00 to $70.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of HealthEquity in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $68.00 target price for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $75.80.

Shares of NASDAQ HQY opened at $40.85 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $62.55 and a 200-day simple moving average of $69.17. The company has a market capitalization of $3.41 billion, a P/E ratio of -583.49, a P/E/G ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 7.14 and a quick ratio of 4.50. HealthEquity has a 1 year low of $36.81 and a 1 year high of $93.32.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. acquired a new position in HealthEquity in the second quarter valued at $29,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in HealthEquity in the second quarter valued at $31,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new position in HealthEquity in the third quarter valued at $43,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new position in HealthEquity in the second quarter valued at $45,000. Finally, Harbor Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in HealthEquity by 200.0% in the second quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.48% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Darcy G. Mott sold 6,000 shares of HealthEquity stock in a transaction on Monday, September 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.06, for a total transaction of $372,360.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Stuart B. Parker acquired 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 9th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $42.82 per share, with a total value of $1,070,500.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 17,832 shares of company stock valued at $1,152,469 in the last three months. 2.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

HealthEquity Company Profile

HealthEquity, Inc provides range of solutions for managing health care accounts. The firm’s offers its solutions for employers, health plans, brokers, consultants and financial advisors. Its services include HAS, FSA, HRA, DCRA, 401(k), Commuter, COBRA and HIA. It also offers products like healthcare saving and spending platform, health savings accounts, investment advisory services, reimbursement arrangements, and healthcare incentives.

