Q3 2023 EPS Estimates for RH (NYSE:RH) Lifted by Analyst

RH (NYSE:RH) – Stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group raised their Q3 2023 earnings estimates for shares of RH in a report issued on Thursday, December 9th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst J. Matuszewski now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $8.00 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $7.56.

RH has been the subject of several other research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut RH from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $685.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Citigroup cut their target price on RH from $790.00 to $766.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Wedbush cut their target price on RH from $760.00 to $600.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, December 6th. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on RH from $650.00 to $710.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group raised their target price on RH from $725.00 to $770.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $719.73.

RH stock opened at $603.00 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $633.70 and a two-hundred day moving average of $663.13. The company has a quick ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 2.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.73. The stock has a market cap of $12.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 2.33. RH has a 52-week low of $411.88 and a 52-week high of $744.56.

RH (NYSE:RH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 8th. The company reported $7.03 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $6.68 by $0.35. RH had a return on equity of 104.49% and a net margin of 18.31%. The firm had revenue of $1.01 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $981.82 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $6.20 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 19.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in RH by 17.9% during the 2nd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 92 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after buying an additional 14 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Partners LLC lifted its holdings in RH by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 874 shares of the company’s stock worth $593,000 after buying an additional 14 shares during the last quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co lifted its holdings in RH by 73.1% during the 3rd quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 45 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 19 shares during the last quarter. Enlightenment Research LLC lifted its holdings in RH by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. Enlightenment Research LLC now owns 820 shares of the company’s stock worth $557,000 after buying an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Level Four Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in RH by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC now owns 8,301 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,536,000 after buying an additional 21 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.56% of the company’s stock.

RH, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer in the home furnishings. It offers products in various categories, including furniture, lighting, textiles, bathware, dÃ©cor, outdoor and garden, and child and teen furnishings. The company provides its products through its retail galleries; and Source Books, a series of catalogs, as well as online through rh.com, rhbabyandchild.com, rhteen.com, and rhmodern.com, as well as waterworks.com.

