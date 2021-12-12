Pushpay (OTCMKTS:PHPYF) Shares Up 5%

Pushpay Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:PHPYF) shot up 5% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $1.05 and last traded at $1.05. 900 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 93% from the average session volume of 13,620 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.00.

The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.15 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.20.

Pushpay Company Profile (OTCMKTS:PHPYF)

Pushpay Holdings Ltd. engages in the development of platform for mobile commerce and electronic payments and tools for merchants to engage with consumer. It focuses on the provision of donor management system, including donor tools, finance tools, and a custom community app, to the faith sector, non-profit organizations, and education providers.

Further Reading: Mutual Funds

Receive News & Ratings for Pushpay Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pushpay and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.