PureCycle Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:PCT) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

PureCycle Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:PCT) has been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the seven ratings firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $30.83.

Several equities analysts recently commented on PCT shares. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of PureCycle Technologies in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of PureCycle Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. Craig Hallum dropped their price target on shares of PureCycle Technologies from $48.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Finally, Cowen began coverage on shares of PureCycle Technologies in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $31.00 price target for the company.

NYSE:PCT traded down $0.25 on Friday, hitting $11.09. The company had a trading volume of 678,534 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,210,272. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 4.13 and a quick ratio of 4.13. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $12.71 and a two-hundred day moving average of $15.42. PureCycle Technologies has a 52 week low of $8.77 and a 52 week high of $35.75.

PureCycle Technologies (NYSE:PCT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 11th. The company reported ($0.18) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.13) by ($0.05). Research analysts predict that PureCycle Technologies will post -0.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Fernando Musa acquired 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 15th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $10.00 per share, for a total transaction of $100,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in PureCycle Technologies in the third quarter worth $28,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in PureCycle Technologies in the third quarter worth $29,000. Atlantic Trust LLC acquired a new stake in PureCycle Technologies in the second quarter worth $36,000. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new stake in PureCycle Technologies in the second quarter worth $37,000. Finally, Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in PureCycle Technologies in the second quarter worth $61,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 39.75% of the company’s stock.

PureCycle Technologies Company Profile

PureCycle Technologies LLC produces recycled polypropylene. It uses a recycling process that separates color, odor, and contaminants from plastic waste feedstock into recycled polypropylene. Its recycling service converts waste plastic into virgin-like plastic. The company was founded in 2015 and is based in Orlando, Florida.

