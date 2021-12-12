Prospect Capital (NASDAQ:PSEC) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Buy

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Prospect Capital (NASDAQ:PSEC) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has $9.50 target price on the financial services provider’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Prospect Capital Corporation is a closed-end investment company that lends to and invests in private and microcap public businesses. Prospect Capital’s investment objective is to generate both current income and capital appreciation through debt and equity investments. “

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Prospect Capital from $6.00 to $6.50 and gave the company an underweight rating in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. Raymond James raised shares of Prospect Capital from an underperform rating to a market perform rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Prospect Capital from a c+ rating to a b rating in a research note on Monday, October 18th.

Shares of NASDAQ PSEC opened at $8.46 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $8.45 and a 200-day moving average price of $8.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.51 and a quick ratio of 0.51. The stock has a market cap of $3.30 billion, a PE ratio of 3.27 and a beta of 0.93. Prospect Capital has a 1 year low of $5.37 and a 1 year high of $9.25.

Prospect Capital (NASDAQ:PSEC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, November 7th. The financial services provider reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.03. Prospect Capital had a net margin of 153.09% and a return on equity of 8.58%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.15 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Prospect Capital will post 0.77 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 17th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 27th will be paid a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, January 26th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.51%. Prospect Capital’s payout ratio is currently 27.80%.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Creative Planning grew its stake in shares of Prospect Capital by 6.4% in the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 22,335 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $172,000 after buying an additional 1,349 shares in the last quarter. Garner Asset Management Corp grew its stake in shares of Prospect Capital by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Garner Asset Management Corp now owns 185,545 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,429,000 after buying an additional 1,400 shares in the last quarter. Philadelphia Trust Co. grew its stake in shares of Prospect Capital by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Philadelphia Trust Co. now owns 181,600 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,524,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its stake in shares of Prospect Capital by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 424,742 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,270,000 after buying an additional 1,832 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Prospect Capital by 9.2% in the 3rd quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 23,595 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $184,000 after buying an additional 1,990 shares in the last quarter. 9.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Prospect Capital Company Profile

Prospect Capital Corp. is a business development company. The firm engages in lending to and investing in private businesses. It also involves in generating current income and long-term capital appreciation through debt and equity investments. The company was founded by Michael Grier Eliasek on April 13, 2004 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

